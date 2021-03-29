Rep. David Valadao lashes out at California High-Speed Rail Authority as Amtrack building demolition begins

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority will begin the demolition of the Amtrak building in Wasco.

The demolition is expected to last one-week and during that period the public will still have access to the Amtrak platform and parking lot.

The work is part of the construction of a 22 mile stretch of high-speed rail between Tulare and Poplar Avenue. A project that Representative David Valadao has been vocal about on social media.

Posting pictures of his visit to what he said is old farm labor housing in Wasco a spot the project caused to be cleared out.

As @CaHSRA continues to manipulate its project’s scope, they have broken these promises and abandoned Wasco. The deserted buildings have been an epicenter of crime and an increasing public health crisis for the city. #CA21 pic.twitter.com/Bz9rAyakNg — Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) March 28, 2021

Valadao stated: " The project has demonstrated itself to be a waste of taxpayers' hard-earned money." He continued to say the project is behind schedule, over budget, and will not deliver on promises made to voters."

He goes on to say in a tweet, "As [California High-Speed Rail Authority] continues to manipulate its project’s scope, they have broken these promises and abandoned Wasco. The deserted buildings have been an epicenter of crime and an increasing public health crisis for the city."