Report: Bakersfield population grew 2.8% from 2015-2020

(KERO) — According to a report from the Inspection Support Network, the Bakersfield metro area added 24,814 residents between 2015 and 2020, an increase of 2.8%.

Bakersfield ranked 50th for midsized metropolitan areas and 161st for all metro areas in the report. The total population for Bakersfield in 2020 was listed as 901,362.

Another finding was that the most common area for people relocating to Bakersfield was from the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro.

The report can be found here and then by clicking on the midsize metros tab.

Research is based on population data for 2015 and 2020 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census Bureau.

To identify which locations are the fastest growing, Inspection Support Network researchers calculated the percentage change in population.