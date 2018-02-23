Chase ends in crash with GET Bus at Ming Avenue, South H

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A pursuit ended at Ming Avenue and South H Street Thursday afternoon when a suspect crashed their vehicle into a GET Bus.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were attempting a traffic stop when the driver took off.

23ABC received reports that the vehicle crashed into a GET Bus.

Officers said that four people ran from the vehicle.

Officials said they found a firearm on the 1700 block of Freemont Street near the crash.



All four people who ran from the vehicle were arrested.

There is no official word on the condition of those in the bus, but early reports state that no one was injured.