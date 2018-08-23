Report says Bakersfield is top place for women business owners

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new report from Business.org ranks Bakersfield as the 69th best city for women to start a business.
Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale in downtown Bakersfield says Kern County is enticing to business owners because of what it has to offer.
"We have a little bit of an edge here. I think that people are hungry to see something new and the new experience and creativity," said Laganelli.
Last week, it was announced that a L'oreal distribution center will be built in the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center just off the I-5.
"We are close in proximity to the mountains, the ocean, Los Angeles, San Francisco. It makes it a place of interest," said Cathy Butler with the Downtown Business Association.
The new distribution center will create at least 155 new jobs.
According to the data from the Employment Development Department, Kern County dropped to 8.2% in July down from 8.7% in June.
A positive sign for Kern County, in terms of growth and what will come in the future.
