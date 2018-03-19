Report shows number of opioid overdose deaths in Kern County in 2016

As President Donald Trump prepares to announce his plan to fight the opioid crisis across the country, a report by the California Department of Public Health shows how the issue has impacted Kern County.

A report by the state's health department shows that there were 54 opioid overdose deaths in Kern County in 2016, the last time data was released detailing the impact of opioids across California.

The group with the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths was those who are 60-64 years old. That group had 11 opioid overdose deaths in 2016. Those who were 55-59 had 10 deaths and those 65-69 had six deaths.

The Top 5 areas in Kern County for opioid overdoses in 2016 were Lake Isabella, Downtown Bakersfield, Onyx, Wofford Heights and Mojave.