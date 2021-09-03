Representative Kevin McCarthy lashes out at Democrats over January 6 investigation in 23ABC interview

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy is among a group of GOP members whose phone records could be investigated in connection with the January 6th attacks at the Capitol.

Earlier this week McCarthy said telecommunication companies complying with a subpoena to hand over phone records was against the law.

"Oh, it's unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has already ruled on this. Think for one moment, I'm a member of Congress. Can I send a letter if I don't like what you say to get all your information, your phone and others? If they're allowed to do that, that's what they're able to do. The Supreme Court says they're not. That Congress can only do that when it comes to a legislative purpose. The FBI can do it. You say, what's the difference? Law enforcement has a right to do it. Congress does not. So what you're finding in the Democrats today, is they're trying to use their own politics if somebody disagrees with it, if somebody votes against their views. It's unconstitutional for the companies to release this," said McCarthy in an interview with 23ABC's Keeley Van Middendorp.

According to CNN, McCarthy's name, along with other elected officials and hundreds of other individuals were on a finalized list sent to telecommunications companies earlier this week.

