Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle visits Bakersfield to discuss Kern County issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle was on the campaign trail in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Dahle was the second largest vote-getter in the June primary election and is going head-to-head with incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom in the general election.

Dahle was first elected to the California State Assembly in 2012 and then to State Senate for District 1 in 2019. Senate District 1 includes Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Siskiyou, and Shasta Counties.

Dahle spoke about some of Kern County’s issues while he was in Bakersfield, blaming his opponent for some of the problems.

“Earlier today, I was talking about in Kern County. We’re faced with water shortages, we have oil production way down, and as governor, I’ll be focused on those issues so hardworking Californians can stay in California, and we can create the middle class that has been destroyed by the policies of Gavin Newsom,” said Dahle.

For more information about Brian Dahle, his plan for California, and what he sees as possible solutions to the state’s problems, visit Brian Dahle for Governor 2022.