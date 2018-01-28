Republican political consultant Mark Abernathy has passed away

2:22 PM, Jan 28, 2018
Maggie Abernathy Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mark Abernathy, Republican political consultant behind the success of many local politicians has passed away.

Maggie Abernathy posted the news on her Facebook page on Sunday.

