Request for vehicles that would rescue food from restaurants and give to those in need sent to Board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors are expected to hear a request to pay for refrigerated vehicles for the "Waste Hunger Not Food" program.
The Board would need to approve funds for three refrigerated vehicles for $191,963 through an agreement with Cal Recycle.
An additional $30,000 obtained through Kaiser Foundation Hospitals would pay the drivers of those vehicles.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department will "rescue" food and supplies from restaurants, grocery stores and markets that would otherwise be thrown out and give it to people in need.
The request sent to the Board of Supervisors said that "Bakersfield ranks number one in the nation with the most people in a metropolitan area who cannot afford to buy the food they need."
It also said that around 116,000 people in Kern County don't know where their next meal will be coming from and that one in four children go to bed hungry every night in Kern County.
The meeting where this will be discussed is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
