Rescuers search for child missing in Kern River near Keysville

KEYSVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Rescuers are searching for a young child who went missing in the Kern River near Keysville.

The call went out over the weekend for an adult and child who had been swept away by the river.

Kern County Sheriff's Office, Kern Fire Department and park rangers responded with multiple search and rescue teams.

Crews were able to pull the adult out but the 9-year-old child was swept away.

The rescue teams stopped searching for the child about 8 p.m. Sunday but will resume the third day of the search Monday.

Details are still limited at this time and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.