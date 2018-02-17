Residents & Associates at Brookdale Riverwalk spread random acts of kindness in Bakersfield

Today, Brookdale residents visited local schools, churches and healthcare facilities to say thank you to the men and women that help them. They delivered over 500 flowers, handshakes and hugs throughout Bakersfield.

Residents presented EMTs and paramedics on duty at Hall Ambulance Unit with a carnation and a note saying, "Random Act of Kindness Day" along with the hashtag "Kindness is Ageless."

In appreciation for the act of kindness, Hall gave residents a tour of their facility. The seniors learned about the emergency communication system and checked out the Unit's newest ambulance. Mark Corum, Director of Media Services at Hall said the units paramedics and EMTs, "Often go about their work quietly and today's visit was very heartwarming."