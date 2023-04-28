Watch Now
Residents report gunfire in Cal City neighborhood; police arrest 1

Investigators with the California City Police Department say they could not determine what motivated 20-year-old Kevin Steven to start shooting in a neighborhood.
California City Police Department (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the sign outside the California City Police Department in California City, Calif.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 20:16:03-04

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department has announced the arrest of a Cal City resident for various charges related to the unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to CCPD, on April 27 at about 10:00 am, dispatch received a call about someone firing a gun in a neighborhood. When officers arrived, they located 20-year-old Kevin Steven and detained him.

Investigators could not immediately determine why Steven was firing a gun or what he may have been shooting at, but they say at this time no victims of this shooting have been found.

Kenneth Steven and gun
Kenneth Steven and the firearm recovered by California City Police

Steven was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

