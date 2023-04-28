Residents report gunfire in Cal City neighborhood; police arrest 1

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department has announced the arrest of a Cal City resident for various charges related to the unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to CCPD, on April 27 at about 10:00 am, dispatch received a call about someone firing a gun in a neighborhood. When officers arrived, they located 20-year-old Kevin Steven and detained him.

Investigators could not immediately determine why Steven was firing a gun or what he may have been shooting at, but they say at this time no victims of this shooting have been found.

CCPD Kenneth Steven and the firearm recovered by California City Police

Steven was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.