Residents report gunfire in Cal City neighborhood; police arrest 1

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department has announced the arrest of a Cal City resident for various charges related to the unlawful discharge of a firearm.
According to CCPD, on April 27 at about 10:00 am, dispatch received a call about someone firing a gun in a neighborhood. When officers arrived, they located 20-year-old Kevin Steven and detained him.
Investigators could not immediately determine why Steven was firing a gun or what he may have been shooting at, but they say at this time no victims of this shooting have been found.
Steven was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.