Resource fair focuses on helping children, breaking stigma

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and on Thursday, May 18, the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic held a Coping and Resources event in Delano with a focus on helping local children.

Child Guidance Center Program Manager Corina Vasquez says events like this are just one of the many ways providers are working to fight back against the stigmas surrounding mental illness and mental health treatment.

"For Child Guidance Clinic, especially for Delano, we're trying to get all of our community partners out here to really have a well-rounded support system for our families," said Vasquez, adding that the clinic serves children and young adults from toddlers to 20-year-olds.

According to Vasquez, the Coping and Resource event is a way for children and their families to learn about the importance of coping skills, and also about the many services provided by the center, such as individual, family, and group therapy, among others.

Vasquez goes on to express how important mental health is, as she says it can also affect one's physical health.

"Mental health and physical wellness are such an important part of all us just feeling our best. That's what we want," said Vasquez. "When our families feel our best, our communities feel our best and vice versa. Everyone here is here to help support in different areas of what they are needing. It's a normal thing that everyone goes through. Nothing that you're experiencing is something that someone else hasn't."

Vasquez adds that coping skills are integral to the process of feeling better. She says the clinic's overall goal is to show families that developing these skills can actually be fun.

Maria Amador, a social worker with the Delano Union Elementary School District, agrees. Amador and her colleagues had a booth at the resource event to give children the opportunity to build their own coping skills toolbox.

"Basically, what we are doing here is creating a bunch of coping skills that could help you with anxiety, depression, stress, anything that goes on in our daily lives," explained Amador. "These are just a little bit of the skills that we provide as social workers in every school, and we are just sharing it here with the community."

Amador says it's important for both kids and adults to remember that when it comes to mental health, they are never alone.

"I think the most important thing is that every day is a new day. Really take into consideration what we put in on that day, because tomorrow might look so different," said Amador. "And most importantly, keep on going."

If you would like more information about all the programs and services offered by the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic, please visit their website.