Restaurant Depot Express is coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Restaurant Depot, an independent restaurant supply business, has announced that it will be opening its very first Southern California Restaurant Depot Express location at 4821 Ming Avenue in Bakersfield.

The grand opening will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 am. The first 50 customers will receive coupons for $50 off their total purchase.

Restaurant Depot says their Express stores, which offer free memberships and no minimum order requirements, are open 7 days a week to the public. Member benefits include catalog and online shopping, personalized recommendations, exclusive special deals, and more.

The Restaurant Depot press release reads, in part: