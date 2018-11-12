Retired Army paratrooper and State Senator announces campaign for presidency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A retired Army paratrooper and West Virginia lawmaker announced his campaign for 2020 presidency.

State Sen. Richard Ojeda filed his campaign committee paperwork on Sunday and has a speech planned at noon on Monday. Ojeda is known for his tattoos and populist messages.

Ojeda, is of Mexican descent, was elected to the West Virginia senate in 2016. He focuses on bettering pay and benefits fo teachers, he sponsored medical marijuana and also campaigns for health care and economic issues.