Reward offered for information in unsolved January fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the circumstances surrounding the death of Jermale Keeton.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Keeton was killed in the 2500 block of Wible Road on January 13, 2023. Officers encountered Keeton when they were responding to reports of a shooting. Medical aid was administered, but Keeton died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective N. Benavente of the Bakersfield Police at 326-3876, or BPD at 327-7111. Callers who want to stay anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040