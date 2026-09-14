Reward offered for information on deadly shooting suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A reward is being offered for information on a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly workplace shooting in 2025.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on January 1, 2025, Gurinder Singh was reportedly involved in a workplace dispute in Bakersfield that led to the deadly shooting of his coworker and family member, Jatinder Singh.

After the shooting, police said Singh fled and has not been located. A warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder was issued on February 19 of 2025.

"Singh previously worked as a convenience store and gas station clerk. At the time of the homicide, he was employed as a commercial truck driver and possessed a California commercial driver’s license," police said.

Investigators said they believe Singh may be using a new identity.

"Singh has several identifying tattoos, including “DHINDSA” on his right forearm, a Khanda symbol on his upper right arm, and a semi-truck with trailer on his left forearm," police added.

Authorities warned that Singh should be considered armed and advised anyone who sees him not to contact him directly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040. Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on Singh's whereabouts.