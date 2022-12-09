Ridgecrest family takes part in the Great American Light Fight

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — One Ridgecrest family is giving back to their community while also being featured on ABC's Great American Light Fight.

Homeowner Tony and his family take the opportunity of having people come to see his display to take in donations of toys and other items, which he distributes to children. There's even a mailbox for children to send their letters to Santa.

Tony says his Christmas display is funded by donations from visitors and guests.

Story by 23ABC photojournalist Michael Kumar.