Ridgecrest family takes part in the Great American Light Fight

Homeowner Tony uses his display to collect donations of gifts and toys, which includes 250 bicycles donated this year by the U.S. Navy.
One Ridgecrest family's home is being featured on ABC's Great American Light Fight this holiday season. Homeowner Tony says he prepares all year for the Christmas display, and uses the event to take in donations of toys and gifts and distribute them to the children who visit.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 08, 2022
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — One Ridgecrest family is giving back to their community while also being featured on ABC's Great American Light Fight.

Homeowner Tony and his family take the opportunity of having people come to see his display to take in donations of toys and other items, which he distributes to children. There's even a mailbox for children to send their letters to Santa.

Tony says his Christmas display is funded by donations from visitors and guests.

Story by 23ABC photojournalist Michael Kumar.

