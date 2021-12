RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — A Ridgecrest man who was killed Dec. 17th after his dirt bike was struck by an SUV has been identified.

Gregory Robert Allen, 59, of Ridgecrest, died after his dirt bike was struck by an SUV at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Brady Street and Graaf Avenue in Ridgecrest, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.