Ridgecrest PD detains two after reports of gun at school

The Ridgecrest Police Department has detained two people after reports that a man was on the Burroughs High School campus with a gun.

According to Ridgecrest Police, officers stopped a vehicle on South China Lake Boulevard and detained an adult and juvenile.

Officers found pellet gun in their possession.

In a Facebook post, Ridgecrest Police said, "the situation is being handled" and that "there was not an active shooter at the schools and the situation is resolved".