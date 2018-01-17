Ridgecrest PD detains two after reports of gun at school

Fog
HI: 66°
LO: 49°
The Ridgecrest Police Department has detained two people after reports that a man was on the Burroughs High School campus with a gun.
According to Ridgecrest Police, officers stopped a vehicle on South China Lake Boulevard and detained an adult and juvenile.
Officers found pellet gun in their possession.
In a Facebook post, Ridgecrest Police said, "the situation is being handled" and that "there was not an active shooter at the schools and the situation is resolved".
GET Bus has and several community partners will be holding a food distribution on Friday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 22nd and Eye…
The Ridgecrest Police Department has detained two people after reports that a man was on the Burroughs High School campus with a gun.
Women's March Kern County will be taking place Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Rosedale Highway exit on Southbound Highway 99 is scheduled to shut down for about two hours Wednesday morning.