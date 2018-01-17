Ridgecrest PD detains two after reports of gun at school

The Ridgecrest Police Department has detained two people after reports that a man was on the Burroughs High School campus with a gun. 

According to Ridgecrest Police, officers stopped a vehicle on South China Lake Boulevard and detained an adult and juvenile. 

Officers found pellet gun in their possession. 

In a Facebook post, Ridgecrest Police said, "the situation is being handled" and that "there was not an active shooter at the schools and the situation is resolved". 

