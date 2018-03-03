Ridgecrest Police ask for help locating armed robbery suspect

Veronica Acosta
8:18 PM, Mar 2, 2018
24 mins ago
local news | kern county | bakersfield | ridgecrest police department | rpd

The Ridgecrest Police Department is asking for the community's help finding an armed robbery suspect.  On March 2nd, police responded to an armed robbery at Easy Stop Market at around 9:25 a.m.  The clerk at the store told police the suspect entered the market and ordered the clerk to give him money as he held a gun, according to police. Police say the clerk was able to get away safely without any injury and the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Ridgecrest Police at (760) 499-5100.

RIDGECREST, Calif. - The Ridgecrest Police Department is asking for the community's help finding an armed robbery suspect. 

On March 2nd, police responded to an armed robbery at Easy Stop Market at around 9:25 a.m. 

The clerk at the store told police the suspect entered the market and ordered the clerk to give him money as he held a gun, according to police.

Police say the clerk was able to get away safely without any injury and the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Ridgecrest Police at (760) 499-5100.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News