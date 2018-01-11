Ridgecrest Police looking for Hispanic male for violating parole and a restraining order

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ridgecrest Police is looking for 35-year-old Antonio Ramos and is asking the community for help. Ramos is wanted for violating a restraining order and for a parole violation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ridgecrest Police Department.
Bakersfield Police Officers are working to clean-up a two vehicle crash that took place around 8:45 p.m.
A Bakersfield family is still seeking closure Wednesday after their son Justin Harris's ashes were stolen from The Bakersfield Funeral Home…
A Facebook page in Ridgecrest is trying to focus on the positive, and people in town seem to be buying in.