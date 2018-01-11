Ridgecrest Police looking for Hispanic male for violating parole and a restraining order

10:10 PM, Jan 10, 2018
Ridgecrest Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ridgecrest Police is looking for 35-year-old Antonio Ramos and is asking the community for help. Ramos is wanted for violating a restraining order and for a parole violation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ridgecrest Police Department.

