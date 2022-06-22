Ridgecrest Police: Man struck by lightning

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridgecrest Police Department said a man was struck by lightning Wednesday.
The man, who was in his 30s, was pushing a child in a stroller and walking his dog when he was struck, according to police.
Police say the incident was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m.
According to The Associated Press, authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs were found dead on a path Wednesday after they were also struck by lightning.
This a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Thunderstorm safety tips
23ABC chief meteorologist Brandon Michaels offers some thunderstorm safety tips:
- When thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.
- Avoid open areas, trees, and light poles.
- Wait 30 minutes after the storm to head back outside.