Ridgecrest Police: Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — An officer-involved shooting occurred during what started as a traffic stop on Thursday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. on Thursday on E California Avenue near South Silver Ridge Street, according to RPD.

Police say a traffic stop led to an altercation, and that is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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