BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ring in the New year with $343 million! The Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one, as the jackpot continues to roll. No ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The Friday numbers where 4, 10, 18, 28 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 7.

Tuesday, January 2 will be the next drawing.



One ticket, sold in Florida, matched the five white balls to win $1 million Friday night.