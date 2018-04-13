Rio Bravo Greeley Union School District inviting first responders for free meal

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local school district is instituting a new open door policy for first responders in Kern County with an invitation to drop by any time for a free meal.
The Rio Bravo Greeley Union School District's Parent Teacher Club is hosting a feast for local first responders.
On Friday, a free breakfast will be held at the school cafeteria for any law enforcement, fire fighter and emergency medical services personnel.
The breakfast is scheduled for 7:45 to 8:20 a.m.
The feasts will continue beginning Monday, April 16, as first responders are welcome to dine with students at Rio Bravo Greeley School and Rio Bravo Elementary School.
