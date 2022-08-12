Riot at Tehachapi correctional facility sends six to the hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A riot at a correctional facility in Tehachapi ended with six inmates being sent to a local hospital.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the incident began at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers were able to bring the riot under control using "chemical agents and less-lethal foam rounds."

Inmate-made weapons were recovered.

No members of the staff were injured.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.