Rise in 'sextortion' targeting teenage boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced on Thursday that they've seen a significant increase in reported sextortion offenses specifically targeting teenage boys.

Victims of sextortion are usually contacted by a fake user on social media. The scammer will compliment the victim and attempt to initiate an intimate conversation.

Soon after the scammer will ask the victim to send nude photographs of themselves. If the victim sends pictures the scammer will threaten to share them on social media unless the victim sends a payment.

Multiple instances of suicide have occurred throughout the nation as a result of sextortion. As a result, parents are being urged to talk with their children about their social media activity.