Road closures and traffic controls next week in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

READ THE T.R.I.P. MONTHLY STATUS REPORT FOR MARCH 2023

The following road closures and traffic controls are scheduled for the upcoming week:

Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive is scheduled to be flagged one lane, one way starting Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. This closure is so crews can remove falsework.

Real will be one lane with flaggers directing traffic, and there may be times when the road is closed entirely for up to 5 minutes so crews can safely remove steel beams.

Westside Parkway eastbound between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed overnight starting Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30 from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. This closure is so crews can install overhead signs.

During this closure, eastbound traffic on Westside Parkway will be detoured to exit and turn right at Mohawk Street, then left on Truxtun Avenue to continue heading east. CHP will be monitoring this work zone.

The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their consideration and patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.