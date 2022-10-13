Road closures coming up around Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program have announced multiple road closures around Bakersfield for this weekend and into next week.
Zerker Road between 7th Standard and Snow Road will be closed for repaving on Saturday, October 15th. This closure is scheduled to start at 1:00 am and last until 8:00 pm.
During the closure, northbound drivers on Allen Road will be detoured east on Snow to Calloway Drive, then north to westbound 7th Standard. Southbound drivers on Zerker will be directed east on 7th Standard to Calloway, then south to eastbound Snow.
The city is advising drivers to expect delays in the area on Saturday, and people are encouraged to use alternate routes. If you will be traveling through the construction zone, allow extra time to reach your destination.
In addition, the Thomas Roads Improvement Program has announced three closures:
An overnight closure beginning on October 16th from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am is scheduled for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector. This closure is so crews can work on pavement joints. During this time, the southbound 99 will also have lane closures between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue.
During the closure, westbound to southbound motorists will be detoured to northbound Highway 99 to exit at California Avenue, then west to the southbound 99 on-ramp.
Overnight lane closures beginning on October 17th from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am are scheduled for northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Stockdale Highway. During this time, the northbound 99 to eastbound 58 connector will also be closed. These closures are for crews to paint road stripes and to work on pavement joints.
During the closures, northbound to eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at California Avenue, go west to enter the southbound 99 on ramp, and then south to enter the eastbound connector to the 58.
Overnight lane closures beginning on October 18th and continuing through October 20th from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am are scheduled for both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue for striping and work on pavement joints.
One lane will remain open in each direction while the work is underway. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thank the public for their patience.
Keep an eye out for road workers, slow down in construction zones, and please drive carefully.