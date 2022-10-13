Road closures coming up around Bakersfield

Zerker Road between 7th Standard and Snow Road will be closed for repaving on Saturday, October 15th. This closure is scheduled to start at 1:00 am and last until 8:00 pm.

During the closure, northbound drivers on Allen Road will be detoured east on Snow to Calloway Drive, then north to westbound 7th Standard. Southbound drivers on Zerker will be directed east on 7th Standard to Calloway, then south to eastbound Snow.

The city is advising drivers to expect delays in the area on Saturday, and people are encouraged to use alternate routes. If you will be traveling through the construction zone, allow extra time to reach your destination.