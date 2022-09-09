Road closures in Bakersfield starting on Monday, September 12th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Starting on Monday, September 12th, 2022, there will be various road closures in the Bakersfield area.

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes of northbound State Route 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58. The closures will happen from 11:00 pm until 5:00 am from September 12th to September 15th. Traffic will be directed to exit the freeway at Ming Avenue and use Wible Road and California Avenue to circumvent the closure.

There are overnight closures scheduled for Stockdale Highway between McDonald Way and North Stine Road. Closures on Stockdale will run from September 12th to September 14th and will take place between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am. Traffic can detour around the work zone using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood, while all other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.

A week of daytime closures are scheduled for Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from September 12th through September 16th. The closures will happen from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm daily. A single lane of Real Road will remain open with flaggers to help guide traffic through the work zone.

A pavement rehabilitation project on California Avenue between Union Avenue and Washington Street is set to begin on September 12th. The work for this project will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday until December 16th, 2022. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes or to allow for extra travel time when driving through the work zone.

Road work schedules are subject to change without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Project thank the driving public for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience the closures may cause.