Road rage incident turns into shooting in Panama and New Stine

Johana Restrepo
12:49 PM, Mar 3, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A road rage incident turned into a shooting just after 10 a.m. near Panama and New Stine on Saturday.

Two cars going eastbound pulled over and the drivers got into a dispute. The victim got out of his car to confront the suspect.

The man inside of his car fired his gun at the victim and drove off in a silver vehicle, according to police.

The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The only suspect description given to 23ABC was that of a Hispanic male. 

