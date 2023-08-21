Roads remain closed around Kern County as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Numerous roads remain closed Monday as a result of the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary.



Cameron Road is closed from Highway 58 to Tehachapi-Woodford Doad.

Redrock Randsburg Road from Highway 395 to Highway 14.

Oak Creek Road from Tehachapi-Willowsprings Road to Koch Street.

Sand Canyon Road between Highway 58 and Tehachapi-Willow Springs.

Copus Road is also closed between Old River Road and Basic School Road.

South Kelso Valley Road is closed at Birch Springs Pass Road.

Also Bena Road from Edison Highway to Towerline Road.

Cal Creek Road is closed from Indian Creek to the "y" at Cal Bodfish.

Meanwhile, Highway 178 remains open but the California Highway Patrol is reporting a large rock in the eastbound lane near the mouth of the canyon.