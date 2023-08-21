Roads remain closed around Kern County as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Numerous roads remain closed Monday as a result of the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary.
- Cameron Road is closed from Highway 58 to Tehachapi-Woodford Doad.
- Redrock Randsburg Road from Highway 395 to Highway 14.
- Oak Creek Road from Tehachapi-Willowsprings Road to Koch Street.
- Sand Canyon Road between Highway 58 and Tehachapi-Willow Springs.
- Copus Road is also closed between Old River Road and Basic School Road.
- South Kelso Valley Road is closed at Birch Springs Pass Road.
- Also Bena Road from Edison Highway to Towerline Road.
- Cal Creek Road is closed from Indian Creek to the "y" at Cal Bodfish.
Meanwhile, Highway 178 remains open but the California Highway Patrol is reporting a large rock in the eastbound lane near the mouth of the canyon.