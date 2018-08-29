Rodeo Road in Los Angeles to be renamed after Former President Obama

Kelly Broderick
11:11 PM, Aug 28, 2018
22 mins ago
Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Former President Barack Obama will have a street named after him soon in Los Angeles!

According to a tweet from the Mayor of LA, Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

Note: Rodeo Road is not Rodeo Drive. 

