Rodeo Road in Los Angeles to be renamed after Former President Obama

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Former President Barack Obama will have a street named after him soon in Los Angeles!
According to a tweet from the Mayor of LA, Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.
It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard!
We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A. pic.twitter.com/gnVNgBgndn— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 29, 2018
It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard!
We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A. pic.twitter.com/gnVNgBgndn
Note: Rodeo Road is not Rodeo Drive.
