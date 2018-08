CHICAGO, Illin. - The roof of a water reclamation plant on the Far Southeast Side in the Riverdale neighborhood of Chicago has collapsed after a reported fire and explosion Thursday morning, according to ABC7.

The plant is at 400 East 130th Street. Three people were reportedly trapped inside the plant. Firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building.

The cause of the explosion is not known.

We will update you as more information becomes available.