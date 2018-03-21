Rosamond deputies arrest suspect for stealing tires

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Deputies from the Rosamond substation arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing tires from The Tire Store on Monday.
When deputies arrived at the store around 8:40 p.m. they found six tires outside the locked fence area.
Deputies then found Rickey Williams, 54, hiding behind tire racks inside of the fenced area.
Williams was taken into custody for theft and an open warrant.
The Bakersfield Fire Department is deploying one Urban Search and Rescue team to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help pastor Bert Mello has passed away.
CSUB appointed Lynnette Zelezny, Ph. D. as the new president of the school, the first woman to serve in that role.