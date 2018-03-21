Rosamond deputies arrest suspect for stealing tires

Johana Restrepo
11:30 AM, Mar 21, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Deputies from the Rosamond substation arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing tires from The Tire Store on Monday.

When deputies arrived at the store around 8:40 p.m. they found six tires outside the locked fence area.

Deputies then found Rickey Williams, 54, hiding behind tire racks inside of the fenced area.

Williams was taken into custody for theft and an open warrant.

