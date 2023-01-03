Rose Parade float honoring Kern County organ donor wins top award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bands, horses, floats, and crowds. Some from Pasadena and some from Kern County.

Doctor Larry Yokoyama was the recipient of a kidney from Tammy McKeown, who was an organ donor from Bakersfield who wanted to donate to Bakersfield. In a Christmas day surgery back in 2020, Doctor Yokoyama’s life was saved.

Now in 2023, the annual celebration of the New Year is also celebrating Tammy with a florograph on the Donate Life Float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

“You know, I didn't get a chance to meet her but if she was standing here today I would say that she has blessed me and my family so much,” said Dr. Yokoyama about Tammy.

The float wasn’t just a symbol of honor for organ donation. It was an award-winning float as well gaining the top award of the Rose Parade: the Sweepstakes Award.

With the 39 florographs, 16 organ recipient riders, and four living donor walkers the float lived up to its theme of lifting each other up.

