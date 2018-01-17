Rosedale Union School District parents notified of student death via phone system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Rosedale Union School District announced the passing of one of their students via phone.

According to Superintendent John Mendiburu, parents in the district were notified through their phone system and were given the opportunity to pick their children up if they chose to.

Teachers read a statement that was crafted through the crisis prevention team to their first period class on Tuesday.

The crisis intervention team made up of psychologists, nurses and administrators who work with the students and staff was sent to the school site as well. The crisis intervention team will be on site throughout the week to help.