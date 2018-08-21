Rubber Ducky Races Saturday, August 25

8:51 AM, Aug 21, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's almost time for the Rubber Ducky Races!

Saturday, August 25 at Riverside Park, there will be rubber ducky races in addition to kids' games, face painting, a barbecue lunch, vendors and more. It's hosted by the Kern Valley Exchange Club.

Tickets are $25 each which includes one duck and two lunches. A family of five ducks is $100. 

There will be ducky races with cash prizes and drawings for cash prizes.

