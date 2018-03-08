BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Convicted killer Sabrina Limon’s booking photo was released Thursday, one day after being booked into prison.

The 38-year-old is serving 25 years to life at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla prison, located north of Fresno.

She was convicted in October and sentenced in February for helping to conspire the murder of her husband, Robert Limon.

Limon was also denied probation.

Sabrina’s lover, Jonathon Hearn, 28, who admitted to killing Robert, testified against Sabrina during her trial in exchange for a plea deal.

Hearn was sentenced to 25 years in prison and is serving time at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, CA.