Safe for the Holidays: Tips to avoid a Christmas tree fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Christmas tree can bring lots for joy this time of year, but it can also become a fire hazard.

Christmas trees account for hundreds of fires each year. Fires can be caused by shorts in electrical lights or contact with other open flames, such as from candles, lighters, or matches.

The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Departments teamed up to deliver a demonstration of just how dangerous a Christmas tree can become… and just how quickly.

Andrew Freeborn with Kern County Fire explained why Christmas tree fire safety is so important.

"These Christmas trees have a high potential to catch fire because they're a living object that's been cut down. It's been drug into the house, and they tend to dry out, so it's very susceptible to catching fire," said Freeborn. "If we have frayed wires, if we have candles, if we have other things, or nearby heating sources, there's a great change we could have a fire started inside the house because of this."

One safety tip for keeping a Christmas tree as safe as possible is to make sure the tree is watered every day. Tree stands with a bowl for water are available at most home goods stores.

Here are some other tips from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention: