Salty’s BBQ celebrates 10 years serving Bakersfield

23ABC
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 04, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Salty’s BBQ & Catering is celebrating its 10th anniversary of business in Bakersfield with a barbecue tasting and a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday, October 7th, Salty’s location on Rosedale Highway will host an event featuring remarks by special guests Salty’s owner Jeff Salters, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Chamber of Commerce President Nick Ortiz, and others.

Salty’s is also donating 10 percent of all sales on October 7th at both its Rosedale Highway location and its White Lane location to Honor Flight Kern County.

“Salty’s BBQ & Catering is a long-time supporter of Honor Flight Kern County and has contributed more than $25,000 to the organization over the past ten years,” says a press release from Salty’s.

The anniversary ceremony starts at 10:30 am on Friday at Salty’s BBQ & Catering at 9425 Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield.

