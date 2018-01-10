Salty's BBQ heading to Downtown Bakersfield for lunch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you find yourself craving a pulled pork sandwich or some spicy mac and cheese in the middle of the day, but don't feel like traveling far, Salty's is here to help.

On Monday January 15th, Salty's BBQ will officially be parking in Downtown Bakersfield for lunch. This won't be a traditional storefront, but actually a Salty's trailer parked at The Silver Fox Starlight Lounge.

Salty's first used this trailer when they announced their partnership with CSUB in the Fall of 2017. The Salty's trailer parks on campus during all games to help feed hungry fans. Now, this trailer will help feed hungry residents and workers in downtown.

23ABC's Jada Montemarano spoke with Jeff Salters, owner of Salty's, who said opening downtown was something they wanted to do for a while and now with the trailer it's possible. He said the trailer is only used at night during CSUB games, so why not use it during the day as well.

"Having the food truck let's us go downtown and see what we can do there," said Jeff.

But that's not all. If business gets busy, you may see Salty's as a more permanent figure in the downtown landscape.

"If it turns out this does great, maybe we can open a more permanent spot," said Jeff.

Customers can expect all the Salty's favorites including the brisket, chicken, ribs, pulled pork, tri tip, and of course the spicy mac and cheese. (Pro tip: mix the spicy mac with the pulled pork for pulled pork mac and cheese!)

"We appreciate Julie and Rod Crawford of the Silver Fox for letting us park there. A lot of good things are happening in downtown right now. We want to be a part of it," said Jeff.

Check out the Salty's Food Trailer located at The Silver Fox at 702 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

For more Salty's fun, check out the "At The Table" showcasing the new food truck:

Salty's BBQ: (The burger featured in the video will only be offered when the trailer is parked at CSUB games)