San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District discoures wood-burning this season

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — It's November 1st, and the beginning of the winter so it's time for the "Check Before You Burn Program."

A wood-burning fire leads to high levels of particulate matter in our atmosphere. So beginning in November to the end of February the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District releases a "residential wood-burning status," advising residents whether there are "no restrictions, but wood-burning is discouraged" or if there's "no wood-burning unless registered" or if "burning is prohibited for all."

There are fines for those who don't follow the guidance but the Air District said it is more about educating the public rather than a fine. And in fact, they said this year, they are asking the public to avoid wood-burning completely all season.

You can get more information online on how to to get a $3,000 voucher for a natural gas insert in your fireplace. You can also request an exemption or register your clean-burning device.