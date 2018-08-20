Santa Ana police officers get a strange call this weekend

Kelly Broderick
4:44 PM, Aug 20, 2018

Santa Ana Police Department Twitter

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Santa Ana police officers had a strange call this past weekend when community members called police after finding a python in their bathroom.

Santa Ana police said that they are currently looking for the snake's owner.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News