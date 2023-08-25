School bus crash in southeast Bakersfield leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At least one person is dead following a collision between a school bus and another vehicle in southeast Bakersfield on Thursday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:30 pm near the intersection of South Mount Vernon Avenue and East Belle Terrace. The students on the school bus, which was carrying the Golden Valley High School Varsity Football team to tonight's scheduled game at East High School, as well as the driver, were left with mild to moderate injuries.

The identity of the driver of the other car, who died in the collision, has not yet been released.

A person familiar with the student-athletes affected told 23ABC News that tonight's game between the Bulldogs and Blades has been canceled following the crash.

