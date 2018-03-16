School bus, pickup truck collide in northwest Bakersfield

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A school bus and pick up truck were involved in a crash in northwest Bakersfield Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at the intersection of Calloway Drive and 7th Standard Road around 7:30 a.m.
CHP said the pickup truck was heading westbound when it hit the driver side of the bus, near the middle.
Both drivers reported they had a green light.
There were 22 students on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to CHP.
Nobody on the bus was injured in the crash, CHP said. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.
