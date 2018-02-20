School delay due to weather conditions

5:02 AM, Feb 20, 2018
El Tejon Unified is on a two-hour school delay due to weather conditions Tuesday morning. 

According to the Superintendent of Schools website, El Tejon is on a delay due to snow and/or ice. 

