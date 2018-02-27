School delays around Kern County due to weather

4:54 AM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago
UPDATE (5:15 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

The El Tejon Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to weather on Tuesday morning. 

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, El Tejon is on a delay due to snow and/or ice. 

