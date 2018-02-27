School delays around Kern County due to weather

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 53°
LO: 38°
UPDATE (5:15 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The El Tejon Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to weather on Tuesday morning.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, El Tejon is on a delay due to snow and/or ice.
Weather conditions on the Grapevine have led the California Highway Patrol to escort vehicles on Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning.
They're one of the biggest bands in the world and they're bringing their North American tour to the Central Valley.
Farmworker's days are long, their work is tedious and sometimes weather conditions turn the job into a dangerous one.