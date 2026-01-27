Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

School delays for Tuesday, Jan 27

Posted
and last updated

Dense fog caused several school delays in the valley on Tuesday, Jan 27. Live updates can be found https://alertline.kern.org/

2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:

  • Kern High School District: **All KHSD Schools on a 2 hour fog delay, excluding Kern Valley High School**
  • Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano and Lost Hills
  • Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**
  • All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent
  • Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
  • Greenfield Union School District **Buses Only**
  • Fruitvale School District
  • Delano Joint Union High School District
  • Lamont School District
  • Semitropic School District
  • Delano Union School District
  • Vineland School District
  • Shafter High School - (KHSD)
  • Taft City School District **Only for bus routes: Bakersfield, Dustin Acres, Valley Acres**
  • Arvin Union School District
  • Wasco Union High School District
  • Wasco Union Elementary School District
  • Pond School District
  • McFarland Unified School District
  • Richland School District
  • Rosedale Union School District
  • Buttonwillow Union School District
  • Maple School District
  • General Shafter School District
  • Norris School District
  • Standard School District **Buses Only**
  • Lakeside Union School District
  • Fairfax School District
  • Beardsley School District
  • Di Giorgio School District
  • Elk Hills School District

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

01/27/2026

AM Fog/PM Sun

64° / 41°

1%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Mostly Sunny

61° / 39°

4%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 42°

8%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

6%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 47°

4%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 46°

2%

Monday

02/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

16%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 44°

12%