School delays for Tuesday, Jan 27

Dense fog caused several school delays in the valley on Tuesday, Jan 27. Live updates can be found https://alertline.kern.org/
2 HOUR FOG DELAYS:
- Kern High School District: **All KHSD Schools on a 2 hour fog delay, excluding Kern Valley High School**
- Wonderful College Prep Academy - Delano and Lost Hills
- Bakersfield City School District **Buses Only**
- All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent
- Panama-Buena Vista School District **Buses Only**
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District
- Greenfield Union School District **Buses Only**
- Fruitvale School District
- Delano Joint Union High School District
- Lamont School District
- Semitropic School District
- Delano Union School District
- Vineland School District
- Shafter High School - (KHSD)
- Taft City School District **Only for bus routes: Bakersfield, Dustin Acres, Valley Acres**
- Arvin Union School District
- Wasco Union High School District
- Wasco Union Elementary School District
- Pond School District
- McFarland Unified School District
- Richland School District
- Rosedale Union School District
- Buttonwillow Union School District
- Maple School District
- General Shafter School District
- Norris School District
- Standard School District **Buses Only**
- Lakeside Union School District
- Fairfax School District
- Beardsley School District
- Di Giorgio School District
- Elk Hills School District
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: